Coroner works to learn cause of death after missing UC grad found in wooded area

A search for a missing University of Cincinnati graduate has ended in tragedy.

Temitayo Afolabi, 25, was found Monday evening in the woods just a few feet from where he was last seen, behind the Versailles Apartments on Southland Road in Forest Park.

Afolabi had been missing since Friday. Friends, family, even strangers canvased the streets of Southland Road desperate to find any sighting of Afolabi. About an hour into the search police and the Texas EquuSearch made the horrific discovery, finding what appeared to be the body of Afolabi stuck in a tree.

Family and friends got the tragic news shortly after.

"Stay strong this is a sad, sad moment for every Nigerian in Cincinnati," said Sam Salomi, a family friend.

A close family friend who Afolabi considered an uncle was the last person who saw him. Prince Augustine Nnatubeugo says on Friday, the 25-year-old came to his home and was behaving strangely.

"He banged and banged like he's trying to break in, so I rushed from my dining room to my door and I said, 'What is it, what is it?' My daughter and nephew rushed through the peep hole an told me it's Tayo that he's naked that he's completely naked."

By the time he opened the door Afolabi was gone. Police say Afolabi left behind his clothing, phone, laptop, wallet and his car in front of Nnatubeugo's door.

Police and family continued to search for Afolabi over the weekend including the spot where he was found. Police say they weren't able to locate him initially because he was in an elevated position.

The investigation is still underway but police say Afolabi's death appears self-inflicted.

The family feels otherwise.

"There is foul play we need police to do their job. We need answers we want to know what happened," said Salomi.

Afolabi came to UC from Nigeria to study business and graduated in 2015. His family says he was working while living in Fairfield. Recently the family says they were concerned about his behavior but they don't believe he would take his life.

"Tayo is really someone who is a great person a good citizen. He should be here with us," said Anne Efeurhobo, Afolabi's aunt.

The coroner is still working to learn the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.