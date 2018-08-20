Crash closes I-71/75 southbound at Brent Spence Bridge

Drivers hoping to cross the river into Kentucky on Monday night may want to avoid the Brent Spence Bridge. (OHGO)

Drivers hoping to cross the river into Kentucky on Monday night may want to avoid the Brent Spence Bridge.

A crash closed southbound lanes of Interstate 71/75 at the bridge around 11 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m. and were working to open one of the lanes of traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. FOX19 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.