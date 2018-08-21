Free amusement park admission for Ohio teachers this weekend

MASON, Ohio (AP) - An amusement park in Ohio is offering free admission to teachers for the last weekend in August to celebrate the beginning of the school year.
Kings Island says teachers will receive free admission with valid school identification or teaching licenses from Aug. 24-26. WKRC-TV reports the Cincinnati-area amusement park in Mason says educators who qualify include teachers, faculty and school staffers.
Kings Island also says educators can purchase a special admission ticket for family and friends for about $30 a ticket.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
