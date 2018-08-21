Police: 1 killed in crash in western Ohio

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in western Ohio say a person has died in a single-vehicle crash.
WHIO-TV reports police responded to the crash in Beavercreek around 10:15 p.m. Monday. Police closed the ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 35 to southbound Interstate 675.
Police haven't released the identity of the victim.
No further information has been released.
Information from: WHIO-TV, http://www.whiotv.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man is accused of firing a gunshot inside a Sharonville hotel that nearly struck a child in another room.Full Story >
A man is accused of firing a gunshot inside a Sharonville hotel that nearly struck a child in another room.Full Story >
Drivers hoping to cross the river into Kentucky on Monday night may want to avoid the Brent Spence Bridge.Full Story >
Drivers hoping to cross the river into Kentucky on Monday night may want to avoid the Brent Spence Bridge.Full Story >
A search for a missing University of Cincinnati graduate has ended in tragedy.Full Story >
A search for a missing University of Cincinnati graduate has ended in tragedy.Full Story >
In a video making the rounds online, a 28-year-old man can be seen trashing a Cincinnati-area convenience store while claiming the cashier shorted him $20.Full Story >
In a video making the rounds online, a 28-year-old man can be seen trashing a Cincinnati-area convenience store while claiming the cashier shorted him $20.Full Story >