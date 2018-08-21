Police: 1 killed in crash in western Ohio

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in western Ohio say a person has died in a single-vehicle crash.

WHIO-TV reports police responded to the crash in Beavercreek around 10:15 p.m. Monday. Police closed the ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 35 to southbound Interstate 675.

Police haven't released the identity of the victim.

No further information has been released.

Information from: WHIO-TV, http://www.whiotv.com

