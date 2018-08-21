Police: Man fires gun in Sharonville hotel, nearly hits child in another room

A man is accused of firing a gun inside a Sharonville hotel and the bullet nearly hit a child.

Kevin Booker Jr., 20, of Westwood is charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and carrying a concealed weapon. He is held in lieu of $10,000 bond at the Hamilton County jail.

According to court records, Booker fired a 9mm handgun into the wall inside the Quality Inn & Suites Cincinnati Sharonville off East Sharon Road near Interstate 75 on Saturday night.

The bullet tore through two rooms and nearly struck a child, Sharonville police wrote in an affidavit.

Booker fled the hotel but Glendale police later apprehended after a short foot pursuit. The handgun was located in his left front pocket, court records show.

The case goes to a Hamilton County grand jury for possible indictment on Aug. 28.

