'Point Blank' movie shoot restricts traffic this week

By Alison Montoya, Reporter
OVER-THE-RHINE (FOX19) -

Be aware as you drive around in Cincinnati this week. 

You might just see a car chase in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday.

Don't call the police! It's all for show.

For a Netflix movie, to be exact.  

Crews and actors have been in town since early August for the film “Point Blank.”

Scenes shot on the roads around Cincinnati include a stunt-driving chase, a high-speed exit from a parking garage, and additional interior filming.

Roads will be closed in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday.

They will be intermittent and include Bank Street, Kindel Avenue, Beloit Avenue, Clearwater Street, Patterson Street, Central Parkway and Central Avenue. 

Parking spots along these streets also will be limited.

Crews will film Downtown, also called the "Central Business District," and The Banks Wednesday and Thursday.

Scenes will move to the West End on Friday.

