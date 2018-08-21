'Point Blank' movie shoot restricts traffic this week

The father of two told police in court papers released Monday that he killed his pregnant wife after witnessing her strangling one of the girls on a baby monitor.Full Story >
The White House says a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard has been deported to Germany, 14 years after a judge ordered him deported.Full Story >
Authorities have yet to determine a cause of death for a boy found dead at a townhouse. The boy's father said after a rough night, he found the boy dead in the dryer.Full Story >
A woman was attacked and killed by an alligator Monday morning in the Sea Pines area on Hilton Head Island.Full Story >
