Police say 1 man killed, 3 injured in shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say a shooting in Cleveland has killed one man and injured three others.

Cleveland police say the shooting in the city's Kinsman neighborhood occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday and may have resulted from a fight over drugs. Authorities say a 26-year-old man was found dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Authorities say a second man was in critical condition with a gunshot to the neck. Another man received a superficial wound to the chest and a fourth was shot in the leg.

Police didn't release any additional information about the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case.

