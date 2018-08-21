Police say 1 man killed, 3 injured in shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say a shooting in Cleveland has killed one man and injured three others.
Cleveland police say the shooting in the city's Kinsman neighborhood occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday and may have resulted from a fight over drugs. Authorities say a 26-year-old man was found dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
Authorities say a second man was in critical condition with a gunshot to the neck. Another man received a superficial wound to the chest and a fourth was shot in the leg.
Police didn't release any additional information about the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case.
