Butler deputies find $9,000 cash, Fentanyl in drug bust

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
TRENTON, OH (FOX19) -

Almost $9,000 in cash and about 36 grams of Fentanyl were confiscated during a drug raid in Butler County, the sheriff's office says.

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Unit (BURN) conducted a search warrant at 401 Sal Boulevard, Apartment A in Trenton Friday.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office says Dante Curry, 24, and Aaron Morgan, 30, were charged with trafficking and possession of drugs. Grisley Mateo Vastillo, 19, was charged with child endangering.

Along with the cash and drugs, a 1-year-old child was also found in the apartment during the raid.

The sheriff's office says Fentanyl is an opioid used as a pain medication that works quickly and usually lasts less than an hour or two. The drug is usually used by injection, as a patch on the skin, a nasal spray, or in the mouth.

