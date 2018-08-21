5 faith leaders arrested in immigration protest at prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Five clergy members protesting the detention of immigrants at a prison in Ohio have been arrested on trespassing charges.
Organizers of the protest say the five wanted to give communion to detainees who have been denied spiritual services.
About 40 people took part in the protest Monday at the prison in Youngstown. Police say the arrests came after the protesters refused to leave despite attempts to reach a resolution.
A prison spokesman tells The Plain Dealer that the detainees have access to an onsite chaplain and weekly religious services.
Among those being held at the prison are dozens of workers arrested during an immigration investigation at an Ohio meat-processing plant in June.

