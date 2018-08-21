Ohio sues e-school founder, leaders in bid to recoup funding

By KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's attorney general is suing the founder and leaders of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, aiming to recoup millions of dollars in public funding that flowed to the massive, now-defunct online school.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday names ECOT founder William Lager and his two companies that provided management and curriculum services.
Attorneys representing the companies in ECOT matters didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
The lawsuit also names five ECOT officials, including the superintendent and treasurer.
It targets Lager's profits from his companies' ECOT contracts. It also goes after money paid under alleged improper contracts, as well as funding received by ECOT that wasn't justified by tallies of student participation.
The school of 11,000-plus students closed in January after the state started recouping nearly $80 million in disputed funding.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman is running for mayor.Full Story >
Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman is running for mayor.Full Story >
Be aware as you drive around in Cincinnati this week.Full Story >
Be aware as you drive around in Cincinnati this week.Full Story >
Almost $9,000 in cash and about 36 grams of Fentanyl were confiscated during a drug raid in Butler County, the sheriff's office says.Full Story >
Almost $9,000 in cash and about 36 grams of Fentanyl were confiscated during a drug raid in Butler County, the sheriff's office says.Full Story >
A man accused of stealing his cousin's cancer medication before dumping her body in a wooded area has been indicted on several charges.Full Story >
A man accused of stealing his cousin's cancer medication before dumping her body in a wooded area has been indicted on several charges.Full Story >
A sheriff from southwestern Ohio who is known for being outspoken on immigration will be among a small group of the nation's sheriffs attending a White House "salute to the heroes" event Monday honoring federal immigration and border patrol agents.Full Story >
A sheriff from southwestern Ohio who is known for being outspoken on immigration will be among a small group of the nation's sheriffs attending a White House "salute to the heroes" event Monday honoring federal immigration and border patrol agents.Full Story >