Concerned passerby removes child from hot car in Westwood

A store passerby removed a 3-year-old boy from a hot car in Westwood on Tuesday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to St. Vincent de Paul on Glen Hills Way for a report of a child left in a vehicle.

Police said a passing customer noticed the boy unattended with the windows all closed and sunroof open. Fearing for the child's safety, the citizen called 911 and then reached through the sunroof and removed the child.

The child was evaluated and determined he was in good health and required no medical assistance.

The 34-year-old mother was located and is cooperating with investigators.

At this time there is no additional information on if charges will be filed.

