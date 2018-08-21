Miami Township Taco Bell employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

Clermont County Public Health says an employee at a Miami Township Taco Bell was diagnosed with hepatitis A.(Raycom)

An employee at a Miami Township Taco Bell was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

Clermont County Public Health says the employee worked at the restaurant at 889 State Route 28.

“The restaurant management has been very cooperative and we are working with them to review safe food handling techniques,” said Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit.

The Ohio Department of Health declared a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A in June. The health department says there have been 256 cases so far linked to the outbreak.

They say the disease affects the liver and can be spread through eating or drinking contaminated food. Food can get contaminated if a person who has the virus does not wash their hands properly after using the bathroom and before preparing or touching food.

Clermont County Public Health says the risk is low, but is asking anyone who has eaten at the restaurant between Aug. 15 and 17 to monitor their symptoms for 50 days.

Hepatitis A symptoms include:

fatigue

low appetite

stomach pain

nausea

clay-colored stools

jaundice (yellowish color to the skin and eyes)

Health officials say in addition to getting a vaccine, the best way to protect yourself is by washing your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and before eating.

Illness from hepatitis A can last between a few weeks to several months.

