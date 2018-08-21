Man accused of forcing woman into shower with AK-47 apprehended - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man accused of forcing woman into shower with AK-47 apprehended

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
A man wanted on several charges in an attack on a Pleasant Ridge woman has been apprehended. (Source: CPD) A man wanted on several charges in an attack on a Pleasant Ridge woman has been apprehended. (Source: CPD)
PLEASANT RIDGE, OH (FOX19) -

A man wanted on several charges in an attack on a Pleasant Ridge woman has been apprehended.

Jordan Benjamin, 36, was taken into custody Aug. 21. Police say he broke into the woman's home with an AK-47 in May, beat her, forced her to shower, and then beat her once more.

Benjamin faces charges of kidnapping, abduction, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon while under disability, according to police.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly