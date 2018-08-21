Man accused of forcing woman into shower with AK-47 apprehended

A man wanted on several charges in an attack on a Pleasant Ridge woman has been apprehended. (Source: CPD)

A man wanted on several charges in an attack on a Pleasant Ridge woman has been apprehended.

Jordan Benjamin, 36, was taken into custody Aug. 21. Police say he broke into the woman's home with an AK-47 in May, beat her, forced her to shower, and then beat her once more.

Benjamin faces charges of kidnapping, abduction, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon while under disability, according to police.

BREAKING: Cincinnati Police arrested Jordan Benjamin. He is the man wanted for burglary, assault, kidnapping and abduction. Pleasant Ridge woman survived the attack. Police say he broke into her home with an AK-47, beat her, forced her to shower then beat her again. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/YVz3gXv2FE — Michael Baldwin (@baldwinreports) August 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.