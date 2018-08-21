Colorado family killing: Man's body language during interview 'not typical,' expert says

A body language expert says the behavior of a Colorado man accused of killing his wife and children was "not typical" during a recent on-camera interview. (WXIX)

A body language expert says the behavior of a Colorado man accused of killing his wife and children was "not typical" during a recent on-camera interview.

Christopher Watts, 33, told a judge this week that he understood he'd been charged with killing his pregnant wife and two daughters. Watts is accused of hiding their bodies in an oil field, according to the Associated Press.

Two days after his family had been reported missing, Watts gave an on-camera interview. That interview was the topic of discuss on Tuesday's Rob Williams Anytime, during which body language expert Blanca Cobb talked about what exactly she saw.

"His response is not typical of a father, a husband, whose whole family has gone missing," Cobb said.

You can listen to the whole discussion below:

Cobb has been featured nationally on shows like Dr. OZ, CNN, and The Today Show.

