Ohio State creates office for handling harassment complaints

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University has announced the creation of a centralized office for responding to sexual- and gender-based harassment, violence and other types of discrimination and harassment.
The goal of the office announced Tuesday by university President Michael Drake is helping students, faculty and staff who experience, witness or are aware of sexual misconduct.
The university says the office's immediate focus is boosting resources for accepting and processing reports made under the federal Title IX anti-discrimination law.
The announcement comes as the university faces at least three Title IX-related scandals.
They include allegations of sexual misconduct against a former team doctor involving dozens of male student-athletes; allegations against a former diving coach accused of sexually abusing young divers; and domestic violence allegations against a former assistant football coach.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
