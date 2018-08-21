CPD's first-ever African American female captain loses battle with cancer

A veteran Cincinnati police captain lost her battle with cancer this week, according to the city's police union president. (CPD)

Capt. Kimberly Williams is the first African-American woman ever to be promoted to the rank of Police Captain and second promoted to lieutenant within the Cincinnati Police Department.

"What will never be lost is the history she made," said Sgt. Dan Hils, in a Facebook post.

Williams was highly respected within the agency and October would have marked her 30-year anniversary.

"She has definitely been a leader in the police department, a personal mentor to me," retired Sgt. Julie Johnson recently told FOX19.

Williams wrote the police department's $3 million grant for the police department's Children in Trauma Intervention (C.I.T.I) Camp. The camp is an eight-week program encompassing leadership, discipline, physical training, education and therapeutic counseling. Drug and alcohol counseling, stress management, and life skills are also included.

Participants learned positive, respectful techniques for conflict resolution and dealing with peer pressure.

Williams' police biography reflects her esteemed career and selfless dedication to the city she protects and serves and her beloved family and church.

"Her love for family, friends, and colleagues will also live forever in their hearts," Hils wrote in the post.

Williams commanded the Internal Investigations Section and had worked in all five of the city's police districts, most recently as the commander of District 2.

She also served in several specialized units: Street Corner, Vice, Intelligence, Event Planning, Detail Coordination, Patrol Administration, Criminal Investigation Section (Personal Crimes Unit), Chief's Adjunct and Youth Services.

Williams was a graduate of the Police Executive Leadership Class, the FBI National Academy, and the Senior Management Institute for Policing. She was a member of the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum.

She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Arts from Xavier University and is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice. She graduated Mount Healthy High School.

She has one son, Robinson Perry, and her brother, Governor Williams, is a dedicated member of the police department's Youth Services Unit.

