Police: Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Mt. Airy

The father of two told police in court papers released Monday that he killed his pregnant wife after witnessing her strangling one of the girls on a baby monitor.Full Story >
The father of two told police in court papers released Monday that he killed his pregnant wife after witnessing her strangling one of the girls on a baby monitor.Full Story >
Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.Full Story >
Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.Full Story >
A woman was attacked and killed by an alligator Monday morning in the Sea Pines area on Hilton Head Island.Full Story >
A woman was attacked and killed by an alligator Monday morning in the Sea Pines area on Hilton Head Island.Full Story >
A woman says her infant son had been bitten more than 30 times and had numerous scratches on his body.Full Story >
A woman says her infant son had been bitten more than 30 times and had numerous scratches on his body.Full Story >