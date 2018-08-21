Police: Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Mt. Airy

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday on Hawaiian Terrance.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Hawaiian Terrace in Mt. Airy, east of Colerain Avenue.

Police said the man died of a gunshot wound. They said the woman, who appeared to be in her 20s, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

