Vote on school security levy looms for residents in Butler, Preble, Warren counties

This November, some southwestern Ohio voters will decide on a tax increase that deals with school security.

The school districts that opted in to receive funds from the levy are Edgewood, Fairfield, Hamilton, Monroe, and New Miami schools. School officials say the owner of a $100,000 home would pay about $53 more a year if the levy passes.

While enhanced security measures have been discussed throughout the year, time has also been spent on the need for mental health professionals in schools.

"The amount of mental health services needed in our schools -- it's unbelievable," said Russ Fussnecker, superintendent of Edgewood City Schools.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones believes the schools have enough money.

"It's a 10-year money grab." said Jones.

Jones said if the schools can't find the money, they should cut something out of their budgets, not add mental health services and extra school resource officers. Jones argues adding metal detectors and arming school personnel are better options.

School officials say districts are not receiving enough money from the state to cover costs, and that's why they put the levy on the ballot. It will be voted on by residents of Butler, Preble, and Warren counties who live in one of the five participating school districts.

