Bullet that went through Dearborn County window apparently meant for clay pigeon

Kelli Gentrup-Pettit knows all about long shots. The Dearborn County woman said this past Sunday someone playing with guns and took a shot from the street, and the bullet ended up going through her window.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Gentrup-Pettit said there were children eating pizza at a table near the window about 30 minutes prior.

"When the glass actually shattered I was standing right here leaning against the poll and my daughter was right here standing next to me. And then it hit right here where this tape is and my son was sitting here," she said from her Moores Hill home.

Though the shooter has not been charged, the person did come forward.

"He told police right away. 'Oh my god, that was my gun,' and turned white as a ghost and almost fell to his needs," said Gentrup-Pettit.

The shooter was apparently trying to hit a clay pigeon with a .45-caliber handgun.

Gentrup-Pettit is a gun owner herself and said no matter where you are shooting you must be careful -- shooting from the hip could have tragic consequences.

"If you are a gun owner, great -- but be responsible when you are shooting. Think about consequences that could happen," she said.

It is unclear if the Dearborn County prosecutor will bring charges against the shooter.

