Authorities say vigilante group's sexual predator confession videos won't hold up in court

A group behind recent alleged sexual predator videos found out this week none of its cases will head to court.

Parents Against Predators Nationwide videotaped five men who were expecting to hook-up with minors, but instead met with the members of the group. But the organization says the video evidence -- the devices with the conversations that led-up to the meets and taped confessions -- won't lead to prosecution.

PAP says the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office isn't filing charges in regard to any of their exposures. County officials say the reason no charges are being filed is the men in the videos didn't break the law.

Hamilton County Sgt. David Ausdenmoore says according to the Ohio Revised Code, the alleged suspects had to either be talking to an actual minor or a law enforcement officer for it to be considered a crime.

"It's disgusting," said PAP organizer Kelle Cook. "I'm aggravated because these exposures take a lot of time and we do it for the kids, teens, and parents."

The group is working to change Ohio's law by circulating a petition that's expected to be posted to their website sometime this week.

Ausdenmoore doesn't think the law should be changed. He believes the work should be left up to law enforcement that has proper training and won't put innocent bystanders in harm way.

"These suspects when they realize what's happening think they have nothing to lose. Nothing is going to stop them from pulling out a firearm. Someone is going to get hurt and it's going to be someone from Parents Against Predators," said Ausdenmoore.

Cook says it's all worth it.

"We have life insurance. That's a risk we're willing to take," Cook said.

PAP says even though its exposures won't hold up in court, members don't plan on stopping.

