Deerfield residents concerned with repeated flash flooding

The heavy rain these past few days has left one Deerfield Township neighborhood under water.

Dark skies are a sign of trouble for some residents who live in the Woodfield neighborhood, because when it pours it floods.

"It seems like when the heavy storms hit within an hour it's starting to flood onto the streets and into the yards to the point it's actually shutting down streets in our neighborhood," said Jason Perkinson, a resident in the area.

Several backyards looked like ponds on Wildwood Drive after Monday's heavy rain. The water rose at least a couple feet leaving people worried about their cars and getting their kids inside.

"With it rising so fast I'm sure it's very powerful, I'm sure the last thing I want is my kids playing near there," said Perkinson.

He has a creek towards the back of his home. He says he's lived in the community four years now and the problem is getting worse.

"We've been told it's just a heavier rain this year than normal but quite honestly we've had heavy rain in the past. We've never seen it get this bad," said Perkinson.

Residents say so far this year the street has flooded five times. Some residents are blaming the problem on new construction nearby and storm drains that are not being cleaned properly.

"We're not sure what's going on but there's definitely been some changes over the recent year or two," said Perkinson.

Deerfield Township officials did not return calls for comment, but posted a message on their Facebook page saying, in part:

"Record amounts of rainfall are causing flash flooding in parts of the Township, especially near Simpson Creek. Staff is working diligently to address the flooding issues. We ask for your patience as this is a complex issue and rainfalls are far exceeding what is typically experienced in the Township."

Deerfield Township is asking anyone who has experienced a flash flood to fill out the Request for Assistance form on the Deerfield Regional Storm Water District website.

