$2M bond set for man charged with running over, killing man

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of running over and killing another man at an interstate rest stop in Ohio has had his bond set at $2 million.
A judge set bond Tuesday for 34-year-old Paul Randall Jr. of Dolgeville, New York. Randall is charged with murder and aggravated robbery in the death of 42-year-old Scott Reichard, of North Olmsted.
Online court records do not name an attorney for Randall.
The State Highway Patrol said Randall allegedly ran over Reichard with Reichard's pickup truck Friday night after the two reportedly argued at an Interstate 77 rest stop in Summit County.
Authorities found Reichard's truck abandoned in Cleveland.
Troopers say Randall was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Guernsey County while in a car driven by a woman believed to be his girlfriend.
