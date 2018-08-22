State reports its 1st horse West Nile virus cases this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state has reported Ohio's first West Nile virus cases in horses this year.
Ohio's Department of Health said Tuesday that two horses in northeast Ohio tested positive for the virus that is transmitted through bites from infected mosquitoes. Agriculture officials say the spread of the virus in horses can be prevented with proper vaccination. They say the horses confirmed with the virus had not been vaccinated.
Officials are urging horse owners to ensure their animal's vaccine and boosters are up to date. Signs of the virus include flu-like symptoms, where the horse seems mildly anorexic and depressed.
Last month, Ohio reported its first human West Nile virus case for the year. Health officials said a 71-year-old Lake County man confirmed with the virus had to be hospitalized.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
