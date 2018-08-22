Back to school for Moeller

The Crusaders are heading back-to-school Wednesday.

The boys of Moeller High School are waking up to Mom or Dad saying "wake up, it's the first day of school!"

A big welcome back celebration is planned Wednesday, to kick-off the new school year, complete with a marching band and high-fives from teachers, coaches and administrators.

A fresh year also brings some new classrooms aimed at educating a modern, tech savvy student including smart boards, data ports and new seating configurations.

The bell rings at 7:50 a.m.

