Gas leak shuts down multiple roads in Bond Hill

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Cincinnati Fire Department shut down multiple roads in Bond Hill over a gas leak. (Raycom Media/file) Cincinnati Fire Department shut down multiple roads in Bond Hill over a gas leak. (Raycom Media/file)
BOND HILL, OH (FOX19) -

A gas leak that led to a minor injury in Bond Hill closed multiple streets Wednesday morning, Cincinnati Fire and EMS says.

Fire crews say they're working with Cincinnati police and Duke Energy for the leak at 1975 Northcut Avenue.

Fire officials say the roads affected are the intersections of:

  • Catalina Avenue and Rhode Island Avenue
  • Avonlea Avenue and Rhode Island Avenue
  • Andina Avenue and Rhode Island Avenue

Officials say the roads will be closed for up to 6 hours.

One minor injury was reported but officials say no evacuations are needed in the area.

It's unknown how the person was injured.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

