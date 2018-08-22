Gas leak shuts down multiple roads in Bond Hill

Cincinnati Fire Department shut down multiple roads in Bond Hill over a gas leak. (Raycom Media/file)

A gas leak that led to a minor injury in Bond Hill closed multiple streets Wednesday morning, Cincinnati Fire and EMS says.

Fire crews say they're working with Cincinnati police and Duke Energy for the leak at 1975 Northcut Avenue.

We’re currently operating with @CincyPD and @DukeEnergy for a gas leak at 1975 Northcut in Bond Hill. There are street closures in the area, use caution. — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) August 22, 2018

Fire officials say the roads affected are the intersections of:

Catalina Avenue and Rhode Island Avenue

Avonlea Avenue and Rhode Island Avenue

Andina Avenue and Rhode Island Avenue

Officials say the roads will be closed for up to 6 hours.

Current street closures for the gas leak in Bond Hill: THE INTERSECTIONS OF CATALINA/RHODE ISLAND; ANDINA/RHODE ISLAND; AVONLEA/RHODE ISLAND WILL BE CLOSED FOR UP TO 6 HOURS. @CincyPD @cincinnatimetro @RoadmapCincy — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) August 22, 2018

One minor injury was reported but officials say no evacuations are needed in the area.

It's unknown how the person was injured.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.