Woman charged with firing gun, killing man

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire police say a woman has been charged with firing a gun and killing a man inside of an apartment.

Police in Manchester say they were called to the area early Wednesday and found 32-year-old Jorjianna Rittenhour, of McGuffey, Ohio. She directed them to the man.

Police found a handgun at the scene and charged her with negligent homicide. It wasn't immediately known if Rittenhour had a lawyer. A court date hadn't been scheduled for her yet.

Police said the man was 37, but didn't release his name, pending notification of family.

