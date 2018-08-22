Teen accused of making video threatening school sentenced

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) - A teen accused of making a video threatening to shoot up an Ohio high school has been sentenced to a year of house arrest and probation.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a judge Tuesday also ordered 18-year-old Caleb Pribonic not to go within 500 feet of Manchester High School. Pribonic pleaded guilty previously to inducing panic. He said Tuesday the video was a joke and he never intended to frighten anyone.

New Franklin police were notified Feb. 11 about video on Snapchat showing a young man with his face partially hidden, holding a semiautomatic pistol. He named the school in the video, saying: "Eight bullets in here, all going toward the building"

Prosecutors found no evidence Pribonic, who dropped out of Manchester last year, planned to carry out his threats.

