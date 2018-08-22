Reds: 100th Findlay Market Parade will be held Opening Day

The Cincinnati Reds announced their 2019 season schedule Wednesday along with news that the 100th Findlay Market Parade will be held on Opening Day once again. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

The 2018 MLB season has not yet ended, but it's never too early to look forward to America's pastime.

Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds announced Opening Day for the team will be March 28, 2019.

With that announcement comes news sure to excite fans: The 100th Findlay Market Parade will once again be on the same day as the Reds Opening Day.

The 99th Findlay Market Parade in 2018 was not held on Opening Day, and instead held a few days later on Monday, April 2.

The MLB also announced the 90th All-Star Game will be held on July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

The 2019 MLB season will open at the Tokyo Dome in Japan with a game between the Oakland Athletics hosting the Seattle Mariners March 20 through 21, MLB officials announced.

Here's a look at the full 2019 Cincinnati Reds schedule:

*Note: The 2019 MLB schedule is subject to change*

