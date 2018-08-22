Reds: 100th Findlay Market Parade will be held Opening Day

An officer at the Citadel was charged Wednesday with a sex crime on a former cadet.Full Story >
A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of solicitation of a minor following an investigation targeting child predators and sex traffickers in the Upstate.Full Story >
During a raid at a local dentist's office, law enforcement agencies arrested one person and confiscated controlled substances and guns.Full Story >
A man was shot and killed in Frayser on Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.Full Story >
Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon has been indicted on several drug charges.Full Story >
