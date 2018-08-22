Mother charged for leaving 4-year-old in hot car

A mother was arrested and charged after leaving her 4-year-old son in a hot car in Westwood for 35 minutes, police said.

Ilesha Baker, 34, who is charged with child endangering, appeared in court on Wednesday before being released on her own recognizance.

The boy was found in a car outside of St. Vincent de Paul on Glen Hills Way.

Police said a passing customer noticed the boy unattended with the windows all closed and sunroof open. Fearing for the child's safety, the citizen called 911 and then reached through the sunroof and removed the child.

The child was evaluated and determined he was in good health and required no medical assistance.

