Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in son's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man whose 3-year-old son was fatally shot with a gun that authorities said was left unsecured in the home has pleaded guilty in the child's death.
The Columbus Dispatch reports 26-year-old Steven Wallen pleaded guilty Wednesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge.
Authorities say Wallen told investigators he woke up to the sound of a gunshot and found one of his twin sons with a bullet wound to the head and the gun nearby. A prosecutor says the two children found the gun and were together when the shooting occurred.
A charge of child endangerment was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Wallen's attorney, Brian Joslyn, says Wallen is seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder in the wake of his son's death.
Wallen will be sentenced Oct. 26.
