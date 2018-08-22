This luxury hotel group wants to pay you six figures to take (essentially) a yearlong vacation

A luxury hotel group wants to pay someone six figures to take what amounts to a yearlong vacation.

Vidanta, a collection of luxury resorts in Mexico, is looking for one lucky future employee who’ll land what they call the “World’s Best Job.” That person will earn $120,000 to serve as Vidanta’s brand ambassador.

That means staying in posh resorts, and posting on social media about the hotel suites, gourmet food, spa treatments and beaches. Vidanta’s also picking up the tab for travel and excursions.

Now the dream job ends after one year, and there’s a deadline to apply.

ALSO: Verizon in Hot Water

Verizon’s taking a ton of heat for what it did to firefighters battling a huge wildfire in California.

The fire chief for Santa Clara County -- outside San Francisco -- says Verizon throttled firefighters’ data as they fought an enormous, million-acre wildfire. The chief says his firefighters needed their cell phones to coordinate personnel and fire trucks rushing in from all over the state. But despite having an unlimited data plan, Verizon throttled firefighters’ data, slowing it to 1/200th of its normal speed.

Verizon only stopped after the fire department upgraded to a pricier plan.

Verizon says a customer service rep made a bad call.

