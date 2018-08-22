Shayna Hubers takes the stand in her murder retrial

An officer at the Citadel was charged Wednesday with a sex crime on a former cadet.Full Story >
An officer at the Citadel was charged Wednesday with a sex crime on a former cadet.Full Story >
Lowcountry investigators have announced the arrest of two more people in connection to the murder of Ashley Murdaugh bringing the total number of arrests to six.Full Story >
Lowcountry investigators have announced the arrest of two more people in connection to the murder of Ashley Murdaugh bringing the total number of arrests to six.Full Story >
Images from space are showing just how impressive of a storm Hurricane Lane is as it churns in the Central Pacific, very close to the Hawaiian islands.Full Story >
Images from space are showing just how impressive of a storm Hurricane Lane is as it churns in the Central Pacific, very close to the Hawaiian islands.Full Story >
The children’s mother, who was 4 weeks pregnant, had been ejected from the car and killed.Full Story >
The children’s mother, who was 4 weeks pregnant, had been ejected from the car and killed.Full Story >
A hurricane warning has been issued for the Big Island as Lane barrels toward the state as a powerful Category 5 storm.Full Story >
A hurricane warning has been issued for the Big Island as Lane barrels toward the state as a powerful Category 5 storm.Full Story >