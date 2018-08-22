Former clerk of courts worker sues Aftab Pureval, alleges breach of contract

A former worker at the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts office has sued her former boss, Aftab Pureval, alleging breach of contract and money loss. (Twitter)

A former worker at the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts office has sued her former boss, Aftab Pureval, alleging breach of contract and money loss.

Brittney Heitman wants a judge to toss out a non-disclosure agreement she signed more than a year ago that terminated her employment and required her to stay quiet. Her suit alleges Pureval, who is running a high-profile congressional race, has broken the agreement by making disparaging comments about her. She also claims such an agreement isn’t legal because it violates her constitutional rights.

A hearing on her request was scheduled set for Wednesday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, but the proceeding was delayed, at least for now, when Pureval's lawyer had the case moved to federal court. Then, Wednesday night, Heitman's lawyer asked the courts to return the case to the county court.

It's not clear when the decision will be made.

The lawsuit comes as Pureval, a Democrat, tries to unseat longtime Republican incumbent Congressman Steve Chabot, R-Westwood, in the Nov. 6 election. The race is being watched nationally because voters in this district -- which includes the West Side of Cincinnati to Warren County -- could decide which political party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.

Heitman's lawyers are Brian Shrive and Chris Finney of the Finney Law Firm.

"Our particular client was a career employee that had worked in the clerk of courts operation and then prior to that at an auto license bureau -- and so he disparaged her, and so she'd like to be freed from the agreement and comment honestly about her impressions of his performance in office," Finney told FOX19 this week.

Shrive is also the lawyer for Hamilton County resident Mark Miller, who filed an elections complaint against Pureval and others. Miller is the treasurer of the Coalition Opposed to Additional Spending and Taxes (Coast), and Finney founded the group. He currently serves as a board member and their counsel. The Ohio Elections Commission has scheduled a preliminary review hearing on the complaint alleging "several and serial violations of Ohio campaign finance law by Pureval, his clerk of courts campaign committee, and its treasurer, Evan Nolan," according to a news release on the law firm's website. The hearing will be Sept. 20 at Ohio Elections Commission headquarters in Columbus.

Heitman, 29, worked at the clerk of courts from about June 2012 until she was fired Feb. 17, 2017, court records show. She earned about $37,500 annually.

Prior to her employment there, she began working part-time at the age of 15 for the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles as a customer service representative. She stayed there eight years until she left for the clerk of courts, where she received positive reviews, was recognized for coming up with an idea for the clerk’s office to increase collections and received a pay raise in late 2016 to retain her rather than lose her to another job.

By that point, a new administration was about to take over the clerk of courts.

Pureval, a former Procter & Gamble lawyer, was the first Democrat elected to oversee the office in more than 100 years when he unseated the longtime Republican incumbent, Tracy Winkler, in November 2016.

As a result, it was not surprising to see some staff changes and terminations when he took office a few months later, in January 2017.

Shortly after Pureval came in, Heitman was asked to prepare training manuals for various job functions in the office. But, before she could complete the task, according to her suit, she was fired in February 2017 along with 12 other longtime clerk of courts employees.

They were terminated with non-disclosure agreements at a cost of $116,504.12 to the clerk's office, according to Chris Wagner, chief of compliance for the clerk's office. Another 12 workers resigned, starting in late 2016, and three retired, he said.

She signed a non-disclosure days later that required her to waive her right to sue the clerk of courts in exchange for receiving a severance package of $4,808.26, according to her suit.

Heitman, the clerk of court and Pureval also agreed to a non-disparagement clause that said neither could make any statements that are disparaging, derogatory or negative about one another.

“If Employer or Employee are asked by a third party about Employee’s departure, they will state only that the Employer decided to make a change in leadership,” the agreement reads.

Heitman is a still a county employee. After losing her job at the clerk’s office, she found one that year as an accountant in the county’s facilities department.

According to the suit, the clerk of courts and/or Pureval have violated the terms of the agreement.

Pureval described the firings as ridding the office of political hires, and nepotism hires, “thereby calling into question Heitman’s qualifications for her prior employment and generally casting a shadow over her personally and professionally,” her suit states.

The day after she was fired, Pureval was quoted as saying referring to the firing of Heitman and others: “We are not going to tolerate partisanship, nepotism, or make-work jobs at the courthouse.”

Those statements, according to the suit, “falsely suggest that Heitman was a partisan or nepotism hire and that her job was “make work.” His remarks are receiving heightened attention and publicity as a result of Pureval’s campaign for Congress.

When FOX19 first looked into the non-disclosures back in May, we received the following statement from Chris Wagner, chief of compliance at the clerk of courts, on behalf of Pureval who, at the time, was out of town and unable to sit down for an interview, according to Wagner:

"I ran for the Clerk of Courts because it was clear to me that there was rampant nepotism and patronage at the courthouse. "This had been going on for years and was totally unfair to the taxpayers. "I fixed this problem by cutting waste and making personnel changes. In doing so, we entered into humane and compassionate severance agreements that included boilerplate provisions to best protect the county and employees. These agreements are in line with other county agencies. "I am very proud that we've cleaned up the courthouse, that we've cut waste, that we've decreased the size of our office, that we modernized and professionalized our team, that we ended patronage and nepotism, and that by doing so, we saved Hamilton County taxpayers nearly $1 million."

In light of the latest developments, FOX19 asked Wagner and Pureval’s campaign manager, Sarah Topy, for an updated comment. Topy provided one Wednesday night:

Steve Chabot and his cronies are wasting your taxpayer dollars by bringing a frivolous lawsuit that has no merit whatsoever. Aftab Pureval inherited a Clerk of Courts office that was ripe with patronage and nepotism and make-work jobs, and he cleaned it up, cut the size of government, and saved taxpayers nearly a million dollars. Mr. Chabot has been in Washington for 22 years and has utterly nothing to show for it, so he is reduced to negative campaign tactics bringing baseless lawsuits trying to smear Aftab. Voters are not going to fall for it.

Pureval as an individual is being represented in the lawsuit by a private attorney, Paul DeMarco, and as the clerk of court by the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office is the attorney for the county and its clerk of courts.

However, when it came to helping Pureval execute the non-disclosure statements, they were not consulted or involved, said Julie Wilson, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office.

Pureval received pro bono legal services by attorneys with the private law firm, Freking Myers & Reul, FOX19 NOW has confirmed.

"Volunteering legal services and other services is permissible under the Revised Code," Wagner wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW in May when we began to look into the non-disclosure agreements.

"The full transition team was closer to between 12 to 14 people, and all those individuals volunteered their time."

