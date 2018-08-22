Police believe same man has robbed Westwood gas station 3 times

Cincinnati police believe the same man was responsible for three different aggravated robberies at a BP Gas Station along Harrison Avenue in Westwood. (CPD)

Cincinnati police believe the same man was responsible for three different aggravated robberies at a BP Gas Station along Harrison Avenue in Westwood.

District 3 has released video of the three incidents with the hopes that someone will recognize the suspect. Police describe the man in the video as a light-skinned black man with a deep voice. Authorities believe he stands 6 feet 3 inches and weighs between 140 lbs. and 160 lbs.

The first of three robberies happened Feb. 17. Three months later, surveillance video showed the man entering the store on May 23. The most recent incident occurred July 29.

The gun was never fired during the three robbery attempts and it doesn't appear that any employees were injured during the aggravated robberies. Police say after holding up the store the suspect runs out the front door and across Harrison Avenue and then jumps a chain-link fence near the old Friendly's Market location.

The charges that stem from these three incidents could result in both jail time and serious fines for the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cincinnati Police's District 3 office and ask for Detective Hall. Tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers at (513)352-3040.

