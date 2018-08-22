Shots fired near Stargel Stadium; large police presence on scene after football game

There was a large police presence near Taft High School on Wednesday night after shots were fired in the area.

Police responded to the scene around 9:15 p.m. after a football game at Stargel Stadium.

The Crosstown Showdown game was being played at the stadium Wednesday evening between Withrow and Woodward high schools.

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

Police respond to Taft High School after a football game where shots were fired. Police on the scene. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/zFdaTKEfwm — Michael Baldwin (@baldwinreports) August 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.