Shots fired near Stargel Stadium; large police presence on scene after football game

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

There was a large police presence near Taft High School on Wednesday night after shots were fired in the area.

Police responded to the scene around 9:15 p.m. after a football game at Stargel Stadium.

The Crosstown Showdown game was being played at the stadium Wednesday evening between Withrow and Woodward high schools.

