Family of man missing for 6 months says anonymous call said to stop looking

A family says the past six months have felt like a lifetime as they've searched for answers in the disappearance of Joshua Wright.

Wright disappeared in November and Cincinnati police are investigating the case as a missing person. The family thinks he was murdered, however.

Wright's niece, Hailey Dawson, says the family received anonymous phone calls telling them to stop looking. Another caller told them when they find Wright's red truck, they will find his body.

Wright's truck was found a few days after he went missing, but his body was not recovered.

The family believes someone out there knows what happened and ask that anyone with information come forward.

FOX19 checked in with CPD and was told there are no updates in the investigation.

The family is holding a vigil for the family Sept. 8 at Mt. Echo Park.

