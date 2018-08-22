Family of man missing for 6 months says anonymous call said to stop looking

The Department of State has issued a level two travel advisory in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, which includes tourist areas such as: Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and the Riviera Maya. Officials warn travelers to "exercise increased caution due to crime."Full Story >
