Coroner working to determine whether dog killed mother found dead in West Price Hill

Posted by Amber Jayanth, Reporter
WEST PRICE HILL (FOX19) -

A West Price Hill mother was found dead in her home after her neighbors say she was attacked by her dog.

It happened Wednesday on Dewey Avenue. Cincinnati police are still working to learn exactly what happened behind the doors inside the house. The neighbors got quite a shock when they say a small boy came running out for help.

"He said somebody was having a seizure and that's when everybody got alerted," said a neighbor who didn't want to release her name.

She says a neighbor called 911. The Hamilton County Coroner said a dog was guarding the woman when medics arrived, so police were called in and had to shoot and kill it.

Neighbors later learned the mother didn't make it.

"The mother had a seizure. I don't know if the dog got scared or whatever but he attacked her and ripped her throat out," said Jon Seymoure, who lives next to the woman.

Police say the investigation is complex, and they are still working to learn the exact cause of the woman's death. They, as of Wednesday, could not confirm it was her dog that killed her.

A neighbor says the boy's father came home while police were processing the scene.

"They was a cool family. They was just trying to make they life work that's all. They ain't bother nobody they sat outside like everybody else. They kids played with everybody else kids," said Seymoure.

The coroner is doing the autopsy now to learn how the woman died.

