Bald eagles roosting in Cleveland now raising young birds

CLEVELAND (AP) - Officials say a pair of bald eagles that were the first to roost in Cleveland's industrial valley in over a century now has two fledgling eagles.
The young eagles won't have the trademark white heads and tails for some years, but have been seen soaring above the Cuyahoga River near their nest. The Plain Dealer reports the eagle parents will continue to deliver fish and other prey to their young until they learn to forage on their own, which occurs 4 to 10 weeks after leaving the nest.
Bald eagles typically live for 15 to 20 years in the wild. The nest is located in a cottonwood tree on a narrow stretch of green space situated amid factories and landfills.
Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com
