Lion dies at Phoenix Zoo after illness

PHOENIX (AP) - The Phoenix Zoo says an eight-year-old African lion named Kitambi has died after a brief illness.
Zoo officials say Kitambi passed away on Tuesday night.
He started showing signs of illness Friday when he acted lethargic and lost his appetite. Tests revealed an infection in his right rear leg and a depletion of white blood cells.
Zoo officials say Kitambi's health deteriorated rapidly despite efforts from the animal care team like IV fluids and antibiotics.
His body was transported to Midwestern University's College of Veterinary Medicine for an autopsy.
Kitambi was born at the Columbus Zoo in November 2011 and joined the Phoenix Zoo the following year. He lived with a 20-year-old female African lion named Cookie.
Zoo president and CEO Bert Castro says Kitambi will be missed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police believe the same man was responsible for three different aggravated robberies at a BP Gas Station along Harrison Avenue in Westwood.Full Story >
Cincinnati police believe the same man was responsible for three different aggravated robberies at a BP Gas Station along Harrison Avenue in Westwood.Full Story >
A family says the past six months have felt like a lifetime as they've searched for answers in the disappearance of Joshua Wright.Full Story >
A family says the past six months have felt like a lifetime as they've searched for answers in the disappearance of Joshua Wright.Full Story >
A West Price Hill mother was found dead in her home after her neighbors say she was attacked by her dog.Full Story >
A West Price Hill mother was found dead in her home after her neighbors say she was attacked by her dog.Full Story >
Authorities investigated remains unearthed Wednesday in Mount Airy Forest.Full Story >
Authorities investigated remains unearthed Wednesday in Mount Airy Forest.Full Story >
There was a large police presence near Taft High School on Wednesday night after shots were fired in the area.Full Story >
There was a large police presence near Taft High School on Wednesday night after shots were fired in the area.Full Story >