Cashier punched, tied up in laundromat robbery

A female cashier was beaten and tied up in a robbery at Super Laundry off Goodman Avenue in North College Hill early Thursday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

A female cashier was attacked and tied up with a phone cord during a robbery at a North College Hill laundromat early Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to Super Laundry on Goodman Avenue about 3:30 a.m.

The woman locked herself in the bathroom and called 911, according to a recording of her dramatic call.

"Hello, please hurry," she told the dispatcher, gasping for breath several times throughout the call.

"I'm a supervisor. I just got beat up. Please help me."

She said the suspect took off with $98 in cash, the cash register and keys to the business.

When police arrived, they found her with a bloody face.

She was shaken up and taken to Mercy West Hospital as a precaution, they said. She is expected to recover.

The cashier told officers the suspect asked to come inside to buy chips from a vending machine.

But then he punched her several times, dragged her by her hair, forced her to the ground, took the key off her and tied her up, according to police.

The suspect remains at large.

A K-9 search of the area was unsuccessful.

He is described as black and 40-to-50-years-old with slightly graying hair. He wore blue jeans and a blue T-shirt.

