Sears announces more closures, Southwest Ohio stores on the list

Sears Holdings announces another round of store closures that includes two Southwest Ohio stores as part of its effort to streamline operations.

This week the company told employees that 46 stores will be closing in November, according to a company statement.

The Sears locations in Northgate on Colerain Avenue and in Dayton on State Route 725 at the Dayton Mall are on the list of stores scheduled to close.

Another closure on the list shows the Sears Auto Center at the Northgate store is set to close in late September.

This may not be the end of closing announcements. A company statement said it is continuing to evaluate its network of stores and “will make further adjustments as needed.”

“Eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores,” said a company statement.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as August 30 at these closing stores, said Sears Holdings.

Sears has announced the closure of more than 100 Sears and Kmart locations since January.

