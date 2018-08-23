Children's medicines recalled for contamination concerns

King Bio is recalling several of its products due to a potential microbial contamination.

King Bio is recalling several of its products due to a potential microbial contamination, according to the FDA.

Most of them are for children.

A small percentage of products produced between Aug. 1, 2017, and April 2018 tested positive. They were distributed nationwide from August 2017 until July 2018.

King Bio has not learned of anyone becoming ill or injured by these products.

Even so, their use may result in increased infections that require medical intervention. It could also result in life-threatening infections for certain people.

Anyone who thinks they may have consumed them should consult a doctor.

The following products are part of the recall:

DK Attention & Learning Enh.

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief

Children's Appetite & Weight

Children's Appetite Enhance

Children's Cough Relief

Children's Fever Reliever

Children's Growth & Development

DK Newborn Tonic

DK Nosebleed Relief

TonsilPlex

Children's Ear Relief Formula

DK Teething

DK Colic Relief

Tummy Aches

Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief

Kids Stress & Anxiety

Kids Sleep Aid

Kids Bed Wetting (NP)

Kids Candida 4 oz

Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)

Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)

Children's Cough (SCRX)

Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX)

Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)

Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX)

Colic Relief (SCRX)

Newborn Tonic (SCRX)

Teething (SCRX)

Tummy Aches (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)

For a full list of product descriptions, UPC codes and lot numbers, please click here.

King Bio is sending letters to distributors and customers to notify them of the recall. It is also arranging for the return and replacement of contaminated products.

Consumers who have questions should contact King Bio by calling 866-298-2740 or e-mail recall@kingbio.com Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET.

