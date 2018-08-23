King Bio recalls children's products for contamination - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Children's medicines recalled for contamination concerns

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

King Bio is recalling several of its products due to a potential microbial contamination, according to the FDA.

Most of them are for children.

A small percentage of products produced between Aug. 1, 2017, and April 2018 tested positive. They were distributed nationwide from August 2017 until July 2018.

King Bio has not learned of anyone becoming ill or injured by these products.

Even so, their use may result in increased infections that require medical intervention. It could also result in life-threatening infections for certain people.

Anyone who thinks they may have consumed them should consult a doctor.

The following products are part of the recall:

  • DK Attention & Learning Enh.                     
  • Chicken Pox Symptom Relief                       
  • Children's Appetite & Weight     
  • Children's Appetite Enhance      
  • Children's Cough Relief                  
  • Children's Fever Reliever             
  • Children's Growth & Development                                           
  • DK Newborn Tonic                                           
  • DK Nosebleed Relief                                       
  • TonsilPlex                                            
  • Children's Ear Relief Formula        
  • DK Teething
  • DK Colic Relief                                   
  • Tummy Aches                    
  • Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief
  • Kids Stress & Anxiety                       
  • Kids Sleep Aid                                    
  • Kids Bed Wetting (NP)                                   
  • Kids Candida 4 oz
  • Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)                
  • Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)                                                 
  • Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)
  • Children's Cough (SCRX)                                                 
  • Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX)                                                    
  • Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)                                                 
  • Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX)                                            
  • Colic Relief (SCRX)                                                           
  • Newborn Tonic (SCRX)                                                   
  • Teething (SCRX)                                                                 
  • Tummy Aches (SCRX)                                                     
  • Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX)
  • Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)                                                     

For a full list of product descriptions, UPC codes and lot numbers, please click here.

King Bio is sending letters to distributors and customers to notify them of the recall. It is also arranging for the return and replacement of contaminated products.

Consumers who have questions should contact King Bio by calling 866-298-2740 or e-mail recall@kingbio.com Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET.

