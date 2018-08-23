Police seek person of interest in Blue Ash homicide - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police seek person of interest in Blue Ash homicide

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Authorities responded in March to a report of a body found in Blue Ash. (WXIX) Authorities responded in March to a report of a body found in Blue Ash. (WXIX)
Person of interest entered this car and left the scene (Blue Ash PD) Person of interest entered this car and left the scene (Blue Ash PD)
BLUE ASH, OH (FOX19) -

The Blue Ash Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying person of interest in the homicide of investigation of a local businessman.

“We’re waiting for the final piece to put it all together,” said Blue Ash Police Lieutenant Robert Gerhardt.

Michael Needham, 37, was found dead March 24 at a bloody scene outside his business, Out on a Limb Family Tree and Landscape, on Floral Avenue.

RELATED:Police: Blue Ash homicide victim was businessman, family man

Detectives said they consider a man caught on surveillance video a person of interest.

The video shows the man walking on Floral Avenue at 12:37 a.m. before getting into a vehicle, believed to be a newer model Nissan Versa hatchback or similar body style, said detectives.

Officers said they are interested in speaking with that man and the driver of the vehicle about Needham’s death.

“It is possible this person would have been injured during the commission of the homicide and may have been acting strangely afterward,” said Blue Ash Police Lieutenant Robert Gerhardt.

Crime Stoppers has increased its reward in this case and is now offering up to $2,500 until the end of the year for information that leads to the identification or arrest of a suspect.

“We are asking everyone to think back to Saturday, March 24 and call us if anything out of the ordinary sticks out,” Lt. Gerhardt said.

Anyone who may know the identity of the man in the surveillance video, or has any information regarding this case, is urged to contact Lt. Robert Gerhardt at 513-745-8558 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. You can remain anonymous.

