Police seek person of interest in Blue Ash homicide

Person of interest entered this car and left the scene (Blue Ash PD)

Authorities responded in March to a report of a body found in Blue Ash. (WXIX)

The Blue Ash Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying person of interest in the homicide of investigation of a local businessman.

“We’re waiting for the final piece to put it all together,” said Blue Ash Police Lieutenant Robert Gerhardt.

Michael Needham, 37, was found dead March 24 at a bloody scene outside his business, Out on a Limb Family Tree and Landscape, on Floral Avenue.

Detectives said they consider a man caught on surveillance video a person of interest.

The video shows the man walking on Floral Avenue at 12:37 a.m. before getting into a vehicle, believed to be a newer model Nissan Versa hatchback or similar body style, said detectives.

Officers said they are interested in speaking with that man and the driver of the vehicle about Needham’s death.

“It is possible this person would have been injured during the commission of the homicide and may have been acting strangely afterward,” said Blue Ash Police Lieutenant Robert Gerhardt.

Please take a look at these surveillance photos from March 24th on Floral Avenue. BAPD is looking for the man seen walking & driver of the vehicle that picks him up. Detectives consider this man a person of interest in an homicide investigation: https://t.co/rNn2zVhvmw pic.twitter.com/ovXoBh1Yv0 — Blue Ash Police Dept (@BlueAshPD) August 23, 2018

Crime Stoppers has increased its reward in this case and is now offering up to $2,500 until the end of the year for information that leads to the identification or arrest of a suspect.

“We are asking everyone to think back to Saturday, March 24 and call us if anything out of the ordinary sticks out,” Lt. Gerhardt said.

Anyone who may know the identity of the man in the surveillance video, or has any information regarding this case, is urged to contact Lt. Robert Gerhardt at 513-745-8558 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. You can remain anonymous.

