Colerain police seek help for answers after woman's body found along I-275

The body of Megan Leanne Anderson was found along I-275 on Aug. 1. (Colerain Police Department)

COLERAIN, Ohio (FOX19) -- The Colerain Police Department is seeking information on a death investigation after a 29-year-old's body was found along I-275.

The body of Megan Leanne Anderson of Hamilton, Ohio was discovered off the highway in Colerain Township on Aug. 1.

Her cause of death has not been released.

The Colerain Police Department needs anyone who had contact or saw Anderson during the approximate time of June 28, 2018 to July 31, 2018 to contact the Colerain Police Investigative Unit at 513-321-2677.

