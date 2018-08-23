Police: Man charged in 2017 Price Hill homicide

Kiandre Erkins (right) was charged with murder for the shooting death of Joseph Leonard (left). (Cincinnati Police Department)

Police have arrested and charged a man for the homicide of Joseph Leonard last year.

Leonard,33, was shot in the 1000 block of Seton Avenue on Nov. 6, 2017.

He was transported to UC Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Thursday, 21-year-old Kiandre Erkins was arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 513-352-3542 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

