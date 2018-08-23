Anthem insurance will cover medical airlifts in some states

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Anthem health insurance is now covering emergency medical flights in several states, including Missouri.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports an agreement between Anthem and Air Methods transportation became effective Aug. 15.
The agreement includes Anthem plan holders in Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin. Air Methods owns ARCH Air Medical Service, which provides air ambulance service in Missouri and Illinois.
Before the agreement, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri had no in-network air ambulance providers.
The newspaper reported in June that the lack of in-network air ambulance providers left families with thousands of dollars in bills after a family member was airlifted to a hospital.
Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., has drafted legislation to allow states to regulate the medical costs of air ambulances. She called the new agreement a step in the right direction.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A female cashier was attacked during a robbery at a North College Hill laundromat early Thursday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
A female cashier was attacked during a robbery at a North College Hill laundromat early Thursday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
A mother killed this week in West Price Hill was mauled to death by her pit bull, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.Full Story >
A mother killed this week in West Price Hill was mauled to death by her pit bull, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.Full Story >
A Dearborn County man has pleaded guilty to setting off a homemade bomb in the middle of a residential neighborhood.Full Story >
A Dearborn County man has pleaded guilty to setting off a homemade bomb in the middle of a residential neighborhood.Full Story >
The city of Loveland will be holding the Loveland Strong Street Fest in honor of the downtown businesses damaged by a fire more than a year ago.Full Story >
The city of Loveland will be holding the Loveland Strong Street Fest in honor of the downtown businesses damaged by a fire more than a year ago.Full Story >
Clermont County commissioners voted Wednesday to move forward with their part of a deal to bring FC Cincinnati's training space to Milford.Full Story >
Clermont County commissioners voted Wednesday to move forward with their part of a deal to bring FC Cincinnati's training space to Milford.Full Story >