Ohio State probe shows Meyer allowed bad behavior for years

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Urban Meyer may have weathered scandal at Ohio State, but not without a lasting stain as an exhaustive report detailed behavior that could have easily taken down a coach of lesser stature.
The investigation released soon after Meyer answered questions from reporters about his suspension Wednesday night showed that he tolerated bad behavior for years from assistant coach Zach Smith. The findings represent a new turn in the Meyer saga, showing how he failed when handling several issues squarely within his control while dealing with the grandson of legendary Ohio State coach Earle Bruce.
Ohio State issued Meyer a relatively light, three game suspension - granting enough leeway to still let him prep the Buckeyes for two games they're unlikely to lose. He will also lose six weeks of salary in a year he's slate to earn $7.6 million under a deal that runs through 2022.
Meyer kept Smith on staff despite Smith being accused of domestic violence, getting treatment for drug addiction, visiting a strip club on a recruiting trip and poor job performance.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A female cashier was attacked during a robbery at a North College Hill laundromat early Thursday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
A female cashier was attacked during a robbery at a North College Hill laundromat early Thursday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
A mother killed this week in West Price Hill was mauled to death by her pit bull, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.Full Story >
A mother killed this week in West Price Hill was mauled to death by her pit bull, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.Full Story >
A Dearborn County man has pleaded guilty to setting off a homemade bomb in the middle of a residential neighborhood.Full Story >
A Dearborn County man has pleaded guilty to setting off a homemade bomb in the middle of a residential neighborhood.Full Story >
The city of Loveland will be holding the Loveland Strong Street Fest in honor of the downtown businesses damaged by a fire more than a year ago.Full Story >
The city of Loveland will be holding the Loveland Strong Street Fest in honor of the downtown businesses damaged by a fire more than a year ago.Full Story >
Clermont County commissioners voted Wednesday to move forward with their part of a deal to bring FC Cincinnati's training space to Milford.Full Story >
Clermont County commissioners voted Wednesday to move forward with their part of a deal to bring FC Cincinnati's training space to Milford.Full Story >