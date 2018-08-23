Loveland to hold festival in honor of businesses impacted by 2017 fire

The massive fire was in May 2017. (FOX19 NOW)

The city of Loveland will be holding the Loveland Strong Street Fest in honor of the downtown businesses damaged by a fire more than a year ago.

The festival will be held on Sept. 14, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16.

“We wanted to come together and let the downtown business community know that we are still here for them as they finish their rebuilding. We want to welcome them back and let the general public know that Loveland is back better than ever. Everyone should come to Loveland and experience all that we have to offer during Loveland Strong Street Fest and going forward," Loveland Mayor Kathy Bailey said in a news release.

Back in May of 2017, the town suffered a devastating fire.

The festival will offer a sneak peek of the businesses that have rebuilt from the fire.

