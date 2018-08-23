Man pleads guilty to setting off homemade bomb in neighborhood

A Dearborn County man has pleaded guilty to setting off a homemade bomb in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

Bradley Back, 29, was charged with possessing a destructive device.

Officials said that it happened on Easter Sunday in 2017 on Ledgestone Drive in West Harrison.

Residents there told FOX19 NOW that the neighborhood is normally peaceful and quiet. Many of the neighbors said that they are still in shock and do not want to be involved, so they declined to speak on camera.

One neighbor said that her husband heard a loud pop and saw smoke billowing from a home across the street. He ran over to try to help with what he thought was a house fire.

Later, police revealed that it was not a fire - it had been an explosion.

Back will be sentenced on Nov. 30 in Dearborn County court.

