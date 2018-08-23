2 more indicted in case of cancer patient found dead in woods

Two more people have been indicted in the death of a female cancer patient found dead in the woods. (Credit: Covington Police)

Dakota Webster and Mercedes Jones have been indicted for murder and robbery in the death of Denita "Marci" Satchwell. They are now codefendants with Kenneth Jones, who was indicted last week.

Webster and Mercedes Jones were both juveniles at the time of the incident. Mercedes Jones is the daughter of Kenneth Jones.

Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County. Satchwell, 58, was a Stage 4 lung cancer patient and in "frail and in poor health," documents show.

Police called Satchwell an "easy target" for the robbery because she had a large number of painkillers in her Covington, Ky. residence.

Satchwell's body was found in the woods of Rabbit Hash, Ky. after she'd been reported missing.

Kenneth Jones and Webster planned and carried out the robbery at Satchwell's house, which "resulted in the death of the victim," according to court documents. Police said Kenneth Jones stored Satchwell's body in the trunk of a vehicle overnight before dumping the body in a wooded area.

Kenneth Jones and Webster were charged with murder, attempted robbery, and tampering with evidence. Kenneth Jones was indicted on those charges last week.

A third suspect, Braedon Reaves, 18, was charged June 14 with facilitation to murder, Kenton County court records show. His bond was originally set at $50,000 cash, but that was reduced Aug. 16, to release on his own recognizance with home electronic monitoring, court officials said Tuesday.

Authorities have not elaborated on Mercedes Jones' involvement with the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Jess Hamblin at 859-292-2375. FOX19 will provide updates as they become available.

